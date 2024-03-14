Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March 14th (ALGN, CB, DKS, FTCI, HAYN, HLTH, LEN, NTOIF, PATH, PI)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, March 14th:

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $335.00 to $355.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They currently have a $275.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $238.00.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS)

had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $145.00 to $185.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Northcoast Research.

Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $136.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $110.00 to $122.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) had its target price reduced by TD Cowen from $19.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $30.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $120.00 to $130.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $28.00 to $32.00. Wedbush currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $28.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at BNP Paribas.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its underperform rating reissued by analysts at Evercore ISI. Evercore ISI currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $8.00.

