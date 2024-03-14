Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March 14th (ALGN, CB, DKS, FTCI, HAYN, HLTH, LEN, NTOIF, PATH, PI)

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2024

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, March 14th:

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $335.00 to $355.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They currently have a $275.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $238.00.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $145.00 to $185.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Northcoast Research.

Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $136.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $110.00 to $122.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) had its target price reduced by TD Cowen from $19.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $30.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $120.00 to $130.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $28.00 to $32.00. Wedbush currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $28.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at BNP Paribas.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its underperform rating reissued by analysts at Evercore ISI. Evercore ISI currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $8.00.

