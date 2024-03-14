Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Hasbro Call Options (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 11,185 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 125% compared to the typical volume of 4,967 call options.

Hasbro Trading Down 0.7 %

HAS stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,131. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Hasbro has a 12 month low of $42.66 and a 12 month high of $73.57.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a positive return on equity of 16.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hasbro will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is -26.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 57,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at about $407,000. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet cut Hasbro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. DA Davidson cut Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.78.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hasbro

About Hasbro

(Get Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.