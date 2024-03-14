StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.00.

American Equity Investment Life Price Performance

AEL opened at $55.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. American Equity Investment Life has a 12-month low of $31.57 and a 12-month high of $56.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.79.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.24. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 25.15% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Equity Investment Life

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 5,296.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,669,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,539,000 after buying an additional 1,638,328 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the third quarter worth approximately $71,649,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the third quarter worth $51,012,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth $50,560,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the third quarter worth $26,850,000. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Stories

