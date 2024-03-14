StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIOFree Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of ABIO opened at $1.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average of $1.81. ARCA biopharma has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $2.21.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIOGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of ARCA biopharma

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cable Car Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 4th quarter worth $6,801,000. abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Western Standard LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth $1,279,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 1st quarter worth $30,000.

ARCA biopharma Company Profile

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with heart failure.

