StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
ARCA biopharma Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of ABIO opened at $1.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average of $1.81. ARCA biopharma has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $2.21.
ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter.
ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with heart failure.
