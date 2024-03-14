StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Price Performance

Global Indemnity Group stock opened at $30.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $412.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.46. Global Indemnity Group has a 1 year low of $25.21 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.38.

Global Indemnity Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. This is a boost from Global Indemnity Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Global Indemnity Group’s payout ratio is 64.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GBLI. RBF Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 288.1% in the 1st quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 176,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 130,941 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,562,000. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 102,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 20,683 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $393,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 288,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,901,000 after purchasing an additional 11,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.69% of the company’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Commercial Specialty and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property and casualty insurance products; and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents.

