StockNews.com Downgrades Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $80.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $75.08.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Marvell Technology stock opened at $67.63 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.62. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $36.75 and a 52 week high of $85.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $58.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.62, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.51.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 7th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $1,967,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 792,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,008,213.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $1,967,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 792,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,008,213.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 60,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,224,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,000 shares of company stock worth $10,736,090 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 216.2% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1,328.1% during the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Further Reading

