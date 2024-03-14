StockNews.com Downgrades RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) to Sell

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RDNT. Barclays initiated coverage on RadNet in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on RadNet from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

NASDAQ RDNT opened at $45.03 on Tuesday. RadNet has a 52 week low of $22.70 and a 52 week high of $49.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,250.37 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.93.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The medical research company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $420.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.11 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 0.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that RadNet will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in RadNet by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,053,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $262,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,999 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RadNet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,254,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $147,937,000 after acquiring an additional 32,483 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of RadNet by 278.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,066,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $67,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,695 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of RadNet by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,012,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,644,000 after acquiring an additional 194,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of RadNet by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,744,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,646,000 after acquiring an additional 71,714 shares during the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

