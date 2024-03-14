StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

BKCC stock opened at $3.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $277.22 million, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day moving average is $3.72. BlackRock Capital Investment has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $4.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKCC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. 18.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

