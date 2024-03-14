StockNews.com Upgrades American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) to “Buy”

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

AEO has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Cowen increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.82.

Shares of AEO stock opened at $23.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.30. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $26.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.59.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback 30,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $47,047.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $1,243,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,818,875.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $47,047.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,634 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,937 over the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 299.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 6,980.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 90.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

