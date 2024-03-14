Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SSYS. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Stratasys in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Stratasys in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Stratasys stock opened at $12.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $824.90 million, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.30. Stratasys has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $21.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.50.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $156.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.96 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stratasys will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Stratasys by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,690,000 after buying an additional 3,339,367 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Stratasys by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,951,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,422,000 after purchasing an additional 219,286 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Stratasys by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,620,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,741,000 after acquiring an additional 140,780 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Stratasys by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,694,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,192,000 after acquiring an additional 140,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Stratasys by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,386,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,803,000 after acquiring an additional 119,922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

