Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by GoalVest Advisory LLC

GoalVest Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 77.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 692.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 212,109 shares of company stock worth $72,845,768. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:SYK opened at $357.02 on Thursday. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $249.98 and a 12 month high of $361.41. The firm has a market cap of $135.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $333.98 and its 200-day moving average is $300.83.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 38.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Stryker from $340.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.52.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

