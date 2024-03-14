Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 15th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Summit Midstream Partners Stock Down 1.0 %
NYSE SMLP opened at $20.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.41. Summit Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The stock has a market cap of $212.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.28.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider James David Johnston sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $66,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Summit Midstream Partners
About Summit Midstream Partners
Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.
