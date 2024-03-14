Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 15th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Summit Midstream Partners Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE SMLP opened at $20.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.41. Summit Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The stock has a market cap of $212.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James David Johnston sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $66,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Summit Midstream Partners

About Summit Midstream Partners

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 15.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 477,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,337,000 after purchasing an additional 63,049 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 55.8% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 406,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,245,000 after purchasing an additional 145,655 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 31.3% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 356,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 290,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 23,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 52.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 232,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 80,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

