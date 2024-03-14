Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.60.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SNCY shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Sun Country Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

Shares of Sun Country Airlines stock opened at $13.77 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.66. Sun Country Airlines has a 12 month low of $11.96 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $245.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.82 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, major shareholder Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 231,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $3,702,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,161,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,577,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,621 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $38,685.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,613. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 231,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $3,702,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,161,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,577,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 237,123 shares of company stock worth $3,786,929 over the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter worth about $253,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after buying an additional 5,496 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 6,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 18.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

