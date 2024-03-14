Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.
Superior Group of Companies Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SGC opened at $14.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.11 million, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.32. Superior Group of Companies has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $14.87.
Superior Group of Companies Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Superior Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 119.15%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Superior Group of Companies
Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to retail, hotel, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries.
