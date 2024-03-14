Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Superior Group of Companies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SGC opened at $14.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.11 million, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.32. Superior Group of Companies has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $14.87.

Superior Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Superior Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 119.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Superior Group of Companies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 322.2% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 646.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Superior Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 86.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. 34.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to retail, hotel, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries.

