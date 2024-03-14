Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $27.79

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.79 and last traded at $27.79, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.17.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.91.

Get Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) alerts:

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $643.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.74 million. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 10.95%.

About Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ)

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and specialty care in Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Aspaveli®/Empaveli for the treatment of adult patients with paroxysmal nocturnal haemoglobinuria; Doptelet treatment of thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); Zynlonta, an aggressive malignant disease; Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.