Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM) SVP Peggy Maes Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) SVP Peggy Maes sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $94,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,936.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Peggy Maes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 21st, Peggy Maes sold 1,000 shares of Sylvamo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $55,090.00.

Sylvamo Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of SLVM stock opened at $61.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Sylvamo Co. has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $64.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.90.

Sylvamo Announces Dividend

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $964.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.72 million. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 6.77%. Sylvamo’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sylvamo Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLVM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Sylvamo by 202.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 58,413 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Sylvamo by 18.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 5,412 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLVM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Sylvamo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Sylvamo in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Sylvamo Company Profile

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

