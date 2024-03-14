Symmetry Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,757 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TOL. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 271.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,096,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263,039 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,702,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $546,551,000 after purchasing an additional 968,528 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 164.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,274,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,949,000 after purchasing an additional 793,239 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,503,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,216,000 after purchasing an additional 772,849 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total transaction of $997,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 119,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,934,488.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total transaction of $5,942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,167,500.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total value of $997,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,934,488.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,755 shares of company stock worth $10,417,732 over the last 90 days. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $123.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $56.76 and a one year high of $124.67. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.65.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.48. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TOL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.20.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

