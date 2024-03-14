Symmetry Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 0.6% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 0.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1.0% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 0.3% during the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 4.9% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $509.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $494.13 and a 200 day moving average of $471.24. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $516.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.23 EPS. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 25.90%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Articles

