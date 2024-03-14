Symmetry Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,178 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $4,280,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 165,489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $17,448,000 after purchasing an additional 33,365 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Oracle by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 4,881 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,273,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $15,599,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,883,515 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,323 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. UBS Group cut their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. William Blair upgraded Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.73.

Oracle Trading Down 1.6 %

ORCL opened at $125.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $345.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $82.08 and a 52 week high of $129.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 429.67% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

