Symmetry Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.8% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.9% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.6% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $561.20 on Thursday. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $360.11 and a twelve month high of $629.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $545.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $513.76. The firm has a market cap of $85.61 billion, a PE ratio of 61.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 22.88%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total transaction of $711,835.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,638,181. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $1,269,499.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,555,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total transaction of $711,835.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at $15,638,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,586 shares of company stock valued at $19,868,728. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNPS. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Synopsys from $570.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.60.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

