Symmetry Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,542 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,223 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,675,130,000 after acquiring an additional 406,429 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,712,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,339,558,000 after acquiring an additional 480,247 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,615,559 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $802,953,000 after acquiring an additional 99,842 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the second quarter valued at approximately $726,454,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 17.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,538,000 after acquiring an additional 694,155 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $250,418.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,419. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE DHI opened at $155.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $51.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.22 and a fifty-two week high of $157.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

