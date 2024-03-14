Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 3,722 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Symmetry Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,722 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 228.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 897.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in CSX during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock opened at $37.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.91. CSX Co. has a one year low of $27.60 and a one year high of $40.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.41 and its 200 day moving average is $33.31.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.24.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

