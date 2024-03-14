Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 3,722 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Symmetry Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,722 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 228.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 897.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in CSX during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.
CSX Trading Down 0.1 %
CSX stock opened at $37.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.91. CSX Co. has a one year low of $27.60 and a one year high of $40.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.41 and its 200 day moving average is $33.31.
CSX Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.24.
View Our Latest Stock Report on CSX
About CSX
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CSX
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- UiPath Sock: Analysts Blaze a Path to Higher Share Prices
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- $5 Billion Boost for Taiwan Semiconductor Aids Nvidia Expansion
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- 3 Small Dividend Paying Banks Insiders are Buying
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.