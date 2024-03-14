Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 9,678 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Symmetry Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,678 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $58.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $58.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.90. The stock has a market cap of $207.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

WFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

