Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Short Interest Up 53.9% in February

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a growth of 53.9% from the February 14th total of 922,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 326,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.
TCMD stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.03. 165,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,624. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.12. Tactile Systems Technology has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $26.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.18.
Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.25. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $77.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCMD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 230,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after buying an additional 124,814 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 228.3% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 36,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 25,062 shares during the period. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 29,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.
Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; Kylee, a mobile application to help patients learn about lymphedema, track their symptoms, treatment, and share their progress with their doctor; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation vest for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions, such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.
