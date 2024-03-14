Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Short Interest Up 53.9% in February

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a growth of 53.9% from the February 14th total of 922,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 326,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Tactile Systems Technology Price Performance

TCMD stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.03. 165,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,624. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.12. Tactile Systems Technology has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $26.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.18.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.25. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $77.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tactile Systems Technology

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, VP Kristie Burns sold 2,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $33,285.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,722. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Tactile Systems Technology news, CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 6,239 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $98,638.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,859,410.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Kristie Burns sold 2,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $33,285.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,520 shares of company stock valued at $268,820. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCMD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 230,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after buying an additional 124,814 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 228.3% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 36,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 25,062 shares during the period. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 29,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; Kylee, a mobile application to help patients learn about lymphedema, track their symptoms, treatment, and share their progress with their doctor; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation vest for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions, such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.

