Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) Short Interest Update

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 52,600 shares, an increase of 172.5% from the February 14th total of 19,300 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 567,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Taoping Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TAOP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.13. The stock had a trading volume of 22,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,861. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.66. Taoping has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $10.20.

Get Taoping alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Taoping stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 42,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.27% of Taoping at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Taoping

Taoping Inc provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Cloud-Based Technology and Traditional Information Technology segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taoping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taoping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.