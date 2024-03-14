Target Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.10 (NYSE:TGT)

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2024

Target Co. (NYSE:TGTGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.10 per share by the retailer on Monday, June 10th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Target has increased its dividend payment by an average of 29.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 53 consecutive years. Target has a payout ratio of 41.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Target to earn $10.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.9%.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT stock opened at $166.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $76.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. Target has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $175.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Target (NYSE:TGTGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Target will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Target by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 192 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Target during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Target from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Target from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.38.

Get Our Latest Report on TGT

Target Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Target (NYSE:TGT)

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.