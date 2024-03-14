Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $126.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.00 million. Target Hospitality had a net margin of 28.39% and a return on equity of 63.16%. Target Hospitality’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.

Target Hospitality Stock Performance

NASDAQ TH traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.95. The company had a trading volume of 149,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,172. Target Hospitality has a 1-year low of $8.49 and a 1-year high of $17.34. The company has a market cap of $909.87 million, a PE ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.32 and a 200-day moving average of $11.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TH has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Target Hospitality from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Target Hospitality from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target Hospitality

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Target Hospitality by 9.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 5,880,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,578,000 after buying an additional 483,661 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Target Hospitality by 7.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,033,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,292,000 after buying an additional 149,649 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Target Hospitality by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,774,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,265,000 after buying an additional 84,998 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 843,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,767,000 after purchasing an additional 190,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 728,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,025,000 after purchasing an additional 12,967 shares during the last quarter. 31.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units.

Featured Articles

