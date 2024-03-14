Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires 36,600 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 796.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,600 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $16,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 4.3% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 4.9% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ULTA. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $495.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Loop Capital lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $530.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $535.35.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $567.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $515.46 and a 200 day moving average of $453.98. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $368.02 and a 1 year high of $572.48.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

