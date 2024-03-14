Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Boosts Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 767,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.08% of HP worth $19,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of HP by 3.2% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 11,927 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in HP by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in HP by 4.4% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in HP by 4.8% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 8,879 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 3.8% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. 76.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, HSBC raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.40.

Insider Activity

In other HP news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,199,278.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,381.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HP news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,199,278.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,381.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,130,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,445,102.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,723 shares of company stock valued at $2,599,117. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HP Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $30.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.56. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. HP had a net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 181.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.16%.

HP Company Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.