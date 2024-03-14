Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $10.59 Million Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,069 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $10,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EL. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $157.96 on Thursday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $102.22 and a one year high of $260.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $56.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.51, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.29.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 203.08%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.32.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

