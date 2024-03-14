Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $15.72 Million Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,374 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.09% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $15,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 51.3% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMRN stock opened at $84.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 96.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.13 and its 200-day moving average is $89.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.57. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.02 and a 1 year high of $100.38.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $646.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.53 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total value of $939,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 425,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,956,276.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total value of $939,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 425,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,956,276.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total transaction of $348,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,188,672.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,341 shares of company stock valued at $6,780,486. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $127.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.61.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

