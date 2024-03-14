Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIKK) Short Interest Up 83.3% in February

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIKK – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 83.3% from the February 14th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Tel-Instrument Electronics Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TIKK traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.85. 900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100. Tel-Instrument Electronics has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $2.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.06.

Tel-Instrument Electronics (OTCMKTS:TIKK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tel-Instrument Electronics had a negative return on equity of 12.52% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter.

Tel-Instrument Electronics Company Profile

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells avionics test and measurement instruments for the commercial air transport, general aviation, and government/military aerospace and defense markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Avionics Government and Avionics Commercial.

