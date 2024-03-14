Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Receives $5.90 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.90.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.80 to $5.90 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,824 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,457 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 17,673 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 24,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERIC opened at $5.69 on Thursday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $6.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.31. The company has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1293 per share. This is a positive change from Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s payout ratio is -21.92%.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

