Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TDS opened at $16.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.08. Telephone and Data Systems has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $21.75.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 9.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. Analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Telephone and Data Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 155.8% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,499 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,954 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.