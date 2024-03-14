Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Telephone and Data Systems Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of NYSE:TDS opened at $16.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.08. Telephone and Data Systems has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $21.75.
Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 9.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. Analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.
