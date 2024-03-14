Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Short Interest Up 56.7% in February

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, an increase of 56.7% from the February 14th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of TLSNY stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,221. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.59. Telia Company AB has a fifty-two week low of $3.78 and a fifty-two week high of $5.53. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.50 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a net margin of 0.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Telia Company AB will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $0.0963 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Telia Company AB (publ)’s payout ratio is currently 1,100.00%.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. It offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services; and networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, and colocation solutions.

