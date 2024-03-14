Telos (TLS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Telos Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TLS opened at $3.31 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.57. Telos has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $5.00. The company has a market cap of $230.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Trading of Telos

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Telos by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,642,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,295,000 after acquiring an additional 325,287 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Telos by 162.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 206,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 127,690 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Telos by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,383,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,249,000 after acquiring an additional 66,673 shares during the period. Wynnefield Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Telos by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Telos by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 58,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 20,233 shares during the last quarter. 59.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Telos from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Further Reading

