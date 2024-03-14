Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.54.

TEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $73.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Terex from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Terex in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Terex from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Terex stock opened at $57.91 on Thursday. Terex has a 52-week low of $41.89 and a 52-week high of $65.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.33.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.41. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Terex will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

In related news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $1,022,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,281,559.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Terex news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $1,022,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,281,559.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $2,655,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 492,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,035,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 179.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Terex by 440.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

