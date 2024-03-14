Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 233.3% from the February 14th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Terumo Stock Performance

Shares of TRUMY stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $38.49. 9,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,477. The company has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 40.52 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Terumo has a 1-year low of $25.11 and a 1-year high of $41.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.02 and its 200 day moving average is $31.74.

Shares of Terumo are set to split before the market opens on Thursday, March 28th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 28th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, March 28th.

About Terumo

Terumo ( OTCMKTS:TRUMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Terumo had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Terumo will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terumo Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of medical products and equipment in Japan, Europe, China, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, Medical Care Solutions Company, and Blood and Cell Technologies Company.

