TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Director Laurence N. Charney Sells 22,000 Shares of Stock

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) Director Laurence N. Charney sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $351,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 215,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,207.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

TG Therapeutics Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $15.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.99. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.46 and a 12-month high of $35.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 786.89 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. TG Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $43.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TGTX. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on TG Therapeutics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.17.

Get Our Latest Report on TGTX

Institutional Trading of TG Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,670,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $233,500,000 after purchasing an additional 199,770 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,139,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,627,000 after purchasing an additional 43,290 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $7,506,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $738,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 80,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 27,249 shares during the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.