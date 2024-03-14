Tharimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:THAR) Short Interest Update

Tharimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:THAR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 75,700 shares, a growth of 44.2% from the February 14th total of 52,500 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 890,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tharimmune

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tharimmune stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Tharimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:THAR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 105,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.89% of Tharimmune as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 13.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tharimmune Trading Down 0.7 %

THAR stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.37. 118,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,174. Tharimmune has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $33.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.41.

About Tharimmune

Tharimmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of therapeutic candidates for rare, inflammatory, and oncologic diseases. The company's pre-clinical immuno-oncology pipeline includes TH104, a product candidate for the treatment of liver-related and other pruritogenic inflammatory conditions; TH3215 and TH0059 that are product candidates used to treat various solid tumors; and TH1940, which targets programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1).

