The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) CEO Sells $833,900.76 in Stock

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) CEO David Cordani sold 2,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.73, for a total transaction of $833,900.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,699,629.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

David Cordani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 27th, David Cordani sold 2,000 shares of The Cigna Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.04, for a total transaction of $690,080.00.

On Friday, February 23rd, David Cordani sold 6,319 shares of The Cigna Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.24, for a total transaction of $2,181,571.56.

On Monday, February 12th, David Cordani sold 2,073 shares of The Cigna Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.81, for a total transaction of $698,207.13.

On Friday, February 9th, David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of The Cigna Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total transaction of $12,760,149.30.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of CI opened at $348.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $101.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.55. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.50 and a 52-week high of $349.13.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.91 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.96 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Cigna Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on CI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $327.00 to $354.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.87.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

