The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.87-0.99 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.96.

The GEO Group Stock Performance

NYSE GEO opened at $12.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The GEO Group has a 52-week low of $6.94 and a 52-week high of $12.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.89.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The GEO Group had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $608.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The GEO Group will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional Trading of The GEO Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in The GEO Group during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in The GEO Group by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The GEO Group by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in The GEO Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

Featured Articles

