The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $435,979,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $392,186,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $369,131,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Southern by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,547,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $488,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC increased its stake in Southern by 5,840.2% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,949,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,575 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of SO stock traded down $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $69.30. 1,114,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,646,017. The stock has a market cap of $75.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.49. The Southern Company has a one year low of $61.56 and a one year high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.69.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 77.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup began coverage on Southern in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total value of $344,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,528 shares in the company, valued at $8,720,309.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $706,526.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,222.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total value of $344,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,720,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,998 shares of company stock worth $1,806,063. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

