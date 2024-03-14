The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by Albert D Mason Inc.

Albert D Mason Inc. decreased its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,325 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises about 1.0% of Albert D Mason Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 914,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,595,000 after acquiring an additional 54,121 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.33.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

NYSE:TD traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.57. 89,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,838,367. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $54.69 and a 52-week high of $66.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $107.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.86.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.7519 per share. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 45.73%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.