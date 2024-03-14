The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,276 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 206.7% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Scotiabank cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $60.81 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.86. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $54.69 and a 12 month high of $66.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.7519 dividend. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.