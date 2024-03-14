The United Laboratories International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ULIHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The United Laboratories International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ULIHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 202,600 shares, a growth of 300.4% from the February 14th total of 50,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

United Laboratories International Price Performance

Shares of ULIHF opened at $0.89 on Thursday. United Laboratories International has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.89.

United Laboratories International Company Profile

The United Laboratories International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Bulk Medicine, Intermediate Products, and Finished Products. The company offers oral antibiotics, antimicrobials for injection, anti-cold products, cough medicines, ophthalmic drugs, antiviral drugs, anti-hepatitis B drugs, diabetes drugs, skin drugs for external use, cardiovascular and cerebrovascular drugs, amoxicillin products, nervous system drugs, vitamins, veterinary drugs, and vacant gelatin capsules, as well as active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediate products.

