The United Laboratories International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ULIHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The United Laboratories International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ULIHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 202,600 shares, a growth of 300.4% from the February 14th total of 50,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
United Laboratories International Price Performance
Shares of ULIHF opened at $0.89 on Thursday. United Laboratories International has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.89.
United Laboratories International Company Profile
