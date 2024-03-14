The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Receives $22.63 Average Target Price from Analysts

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.63.

A number of brokerages have commented on WEN. Barclays downgraded shares of Wendy’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

Wendy’s Trading Up 0.7 %

WEN opened at $18.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.28. Wendy’s has a one year low of $17.64 and a one year high of $23.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.81.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $540.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.47 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 56.24% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wendy’s will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.04%.

Insider Activity at Wendy’s

In other Wendy’s news, Director Kenneth W. Gilbert sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $81,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,663.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 32,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 17,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,305 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Wendy’s by 112.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

