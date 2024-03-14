Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 687,600 shares, an increase of 865.7% from the February 14th total of 71,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,034,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Therapeutic Solutions International Price Performance

OTCMKTS TSOI remained flat at $0.00 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 16,826,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,836,990. Therapeutic Solutions International has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.

About Therapeutic Solutions International

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc focuses on immune modulation for the treatment of various specific diseases. The company develops a range of immune-modulatory agents to cancers, schizophrenia, suicidal ideation, traumatic brain injury, and lung pathologies, as well as for daily health. Its flagship products consist of QuadraMune, a patented synergistic blend of pterostilbene, sulforaphane, epigallocatechingallate, and thymoquionone to increase natural killer cell activity and healthy cytokine production.

