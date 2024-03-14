Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 687,600 shares, an increase of 865.7% from the February 14th total of 71,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,034,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Therapeutic Solutions International Price Performance
OTCMKTS TSOI remained flat at $0.00 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 16,826,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,836,990. Therapeutic Solutions International has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.
About Therapeutic Solutions International
