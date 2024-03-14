Theta Fuel Trading 0.7% Lower This Week (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 14th. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for $0.0897 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $581.36 million and $40.36 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.45 or 0.00075464 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00011654 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00019569 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00019154 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00003814 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00007778 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001489 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,480,026,478 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.