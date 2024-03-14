Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) is First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ 7th Largest Position

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services decreased its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Thomson Reuters accounts for 2.7% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $9,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 44.8% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 26.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,657,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $692,059,000 after buying an additional 1,179,155 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the third quarter valued at about $686,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2.1% during the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 227,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,958,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TRI traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $156.81. 238,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,505. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.66. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52-week low of $117.46 and a 52-week high of $161.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.82 and its 200-day moving average is $139.30.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 39.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised Thomson Reuters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $142.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. National Bank Financial lowered Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “underperform underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TRI

Thomson Reuters Profile

(Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.